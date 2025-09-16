GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.8%

GE opened at $286.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.71. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $287.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 2.7% in the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 5.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 18.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 3.3% in the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

