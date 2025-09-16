AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

AIFU Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:AIFU opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. AIFU has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Institutional Trading of AIFU

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIFU stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AIFU Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AIFU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 868,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.50% of AIFU as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

About AIFU

AIX, Inc engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services.

