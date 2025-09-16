Wall Street Zen Upgrades Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Hold

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citius Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

