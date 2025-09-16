Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Acurx Pharmaceuticals to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACXP stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -1.29. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACXP. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 366,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $551,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

