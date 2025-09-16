Wall Street Zen Upgrades Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Locafy Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Locafy stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Locafy has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

Get Locafy alerts:

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.