Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $853.90 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.79. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $71.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,655,000 after buying an additional 1,117,617 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth $43,930,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,430,000 after buying an additional 151,463 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth $3,353,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth $2,947,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

