BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

BRC Price Performance

BRCC opened at $1.59 on Friday. BRC has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $394.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.93.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). BRC had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The firm had revenue of $94.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.78 million. BRC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRC will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BRC

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 400,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,935,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,419,450. This trade represents a 2.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Taslitz acquired 100,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,786,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,925.93. The trade was a 5.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 676,000 shares of company stock valued at $851,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the second quarter worth about $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in BRC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in BRC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BRC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

