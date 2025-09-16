MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

MBX Biosciences Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MBX Biosciences stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. MBX Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.39.

About MBX Biosciences

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

