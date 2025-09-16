MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.
MBX Biosciences Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of MBX Biosciences stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. MBX Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.39.
About MBX Biosciences
