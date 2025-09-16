Wall Street Zen Upgrades Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Roma Green Finance Price Performance
NASDAQ:ROMA opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. Roma Green Finance has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $4.66.
Roma Green Finance Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Roma Green Finance
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Roma Green Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roma Green Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.