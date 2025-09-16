Wall Street Zen Downgrades Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Laser Photonics Stock Down 5.8%
LASE opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. Laser Photonics has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.24.
Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Laser Photonics
About Laser Photonics
Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50-CTHD, an entry-level dual axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100-CTHD, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200-CTHD for cleaning rust, remove paints, and other coatings; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300-CTHD, a air-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHS, a single axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHD, a portable handheld roughing laser cleaner; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHS, an handheld laser cleaning, roughing, and surface preparation system; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHD, a dual axis fiber laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD for cleaning rust and remove coatings; CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD for cleaning and removing rust, corrosion, and other materials; CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; CleanTech Robotic Cell Enclosure, an AI-capable laser cleaning system that eliminates the concerns over human hazard and eye safety; CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool; and CleanTech Robot, an industrial robotic laser cleaning system.
See Also
