Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kelly Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kelly Services Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $13.78 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $485.75 million, a PE ratio of -68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Kelly Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelly Services

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 10,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 95,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,801.44. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 5,012.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 83.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

