Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NBIS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price target on Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Arete assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Nebius Group stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.58 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nebius Group has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $100.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Nebius Group will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Nebius Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

