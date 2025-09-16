Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

NMAX has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Newsmax in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial began coverage on Newsmax in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Newsmax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Newsmax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NMAX opened at $12.65 on Friday. Newsmax has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60.

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter. Newsmax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newsmax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMAX. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Newsmax by 136,724.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 34,181 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Newsmax in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Newsmax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Newsmax during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Newsmax by 4,150.9% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 101,489 shares during the last quarter.

Newsmax Company Profile



Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

