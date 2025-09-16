enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EU. B. Riley began coverage on enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of enCore Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of enCore Energy from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

EU stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. enCore Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $471.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.84.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 143.28%.The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that enCore Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of enCore Energy by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in enCore Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in enCore Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

