Wall Street Zen Upgrades Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) to Hold

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OCS. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Oculis from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oculis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Get Oculis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oculis

Oculis Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCS opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $756.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.27. Oculis has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Oculis had a negative net margin of 13,958.12% and a negative return on equity of 90.31%. Analysts anticipate that Oculis will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oculis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Oculis by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oculis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Oculis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Oculis by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,253,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 243,695 shares during the period. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oculis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,137,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oculis

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.