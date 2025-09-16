Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stardust Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stardust Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Get Stardust Power alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Stardust Power

Stardust Power Stock Performance

Stardust Power stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.23. Stardust Power has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $125.60.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.30). Equities analysts expect that Stardust Power will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stardust Power

In other Stardust Power news, CFO Udaychandra Devasper sold 16,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $30,485.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 59,865 shares in the company, valued at $113,743.50. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pablo Cortegoso sold 17,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $32,985.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 500,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,255.90. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stardust Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stardust Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Stardust Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Stardust Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stardust Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stardust Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.