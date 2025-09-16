Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ETN. Daiwa America raised Eaton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Rothschild Redb raised Eaton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.68.

NYSE ETN opened at $375.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.48 and its 200 day moving average is $325.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eaton has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $399.56. The stock has a market cap of $146.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.85%.

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This trade represents a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $602,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

