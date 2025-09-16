DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Singular Research raised DXP Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $117.56 on Friday. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $129.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.36 and its 200 day moving average is $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $498.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, SVP John Jay Jeffery sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $250,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,603.44. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $600,550.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 600,737 shares in the company, valued at $72,154,521.07. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,337 shares of company stock worth $6,431,516. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

