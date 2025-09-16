Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.70 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corporacion America Airports from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Corporacion America Airports stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. Corporacion America Airports has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the first quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Corporacion America Airports by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Corporacion America Airports by 199.0% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Corporacion America Airports by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

