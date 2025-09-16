Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLS. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $249.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $257.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.85 and its 200 day moving average is $136.19.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

