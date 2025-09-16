Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Fossil Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FOSL

Fossil Group Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.04 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%.

Institutional Trading of Fossil Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 270,034 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 169,413 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 425,182 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Fossil Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,461,746 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,087,803 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 898,626 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter worth about $122,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.