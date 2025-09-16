Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEVO. Zacks Research raised Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Gevo Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $437.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.69 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 72.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gevo news, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 42,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $52,273.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,633,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353.83. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluwagbemileke Yusuf Agiri sold 57,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $93,971.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,835 shares in the company, valued at $452,871.05. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 681,885 shares of company stock worth $915,584. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gevo by 104.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,623,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,940 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Gevo by 671.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 287,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gevo by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 222,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

