American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC) Short Interest Up 95.0% in August

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,500 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

American Oncology Network Price Performance

NASDAQ:AONC opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. American Oncology Network has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72.

American Oncology Network Company Profile

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

