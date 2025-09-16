American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC) Short Interest Up 95.0% in August

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,500 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
American Oncology Network Price Performance
NASDAQ:AONC opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. American Oncology Network has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72.
American Oncology Network Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Oncology Network
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for American Oncology Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Oncology Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.