Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANGI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citizens Jmp cut Angi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Angi from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Angi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Get Angi alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Angi

Angi Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Angi has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $769.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Angi had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $278.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.02 million. Angi’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Angi will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.