Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STRO. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $1.00 to $0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $75.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.57. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 852.70% and a negative net margin of 201.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.