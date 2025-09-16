Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RPRX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $578.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.06 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 44.23%. Equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $9,848,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,028,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.