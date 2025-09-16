Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Value Line Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of VALU opened at $38.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.11. Value Line has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $57.68.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 58.97%.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Value Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Value Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Value Line by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Value Line by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.