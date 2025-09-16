Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of TH opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.08 million, a P/E ratio of 87.20 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.43 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.58%. Target Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1,305.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 44.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

