Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Incyte from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $83.14 on Friday. Incyte has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $83,273.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,831.80. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $251,785.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 102,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,074.84. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,098 shares of company stock worth $3,836,196 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

