IZEA WORLDWIDE (NASDAQ:IZEA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IZEA WORLDWIDE (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Shares of IZEA stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.29. IZEA WORLDWIDE has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82.
IZEA WORLDWIDE (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. IZEA WORLDWIDE had a negative return on equity of 19.89% and a negative net margin of 33.38%. Analysts anticipate that IZEA WORLDWIDE will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.
