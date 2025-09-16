Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAB. Singular Research upgraded shares of Photronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

PLAB stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.53. Photronics has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 12.67%.The company had revenue of $210.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Photronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Photronics will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $299,550.00. Following the sale, the director owned 56,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,832.19. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Constantine S. Macricostas sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $595,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 459,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,384.60. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,335. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 336.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

