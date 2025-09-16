Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Optical Cable Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ OCC opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. Optical Cable has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 million, a PE ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.92 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Optical Cable Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Optical Cable Corporation ( NASDAQ:OCC Free Report ) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.83% of Optical Cable worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.