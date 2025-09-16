Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Shares of NASDAQ OCC opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. Optical Cable has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 million, a PE ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 0.36.
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.92 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.
