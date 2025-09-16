Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.
Lands’ End Price Performance
LE opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $472.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $19.88.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 0.46%.The business had revenue of $294.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Lands’ End has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lands’ End
Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.
