Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Baird R W cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BAC opened at $50.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.Bank of America’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. American Trust increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 64.0% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

