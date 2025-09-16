BARK (NYSE:BARK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BARK (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BARK from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BARK from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BARK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

Get BARK alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BARK

BARK Stock Down 4.7%

Institutional Trading of BARK

Shares of NYSE:BARK opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. BARK has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $142.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BARK in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BARK in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of BARK in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of BARK by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 211,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 87,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BARK in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BARK

(Get Free Report)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.