Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Hf Foods Group Stock Up 3.4%

Hf Foods Group stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. Hf Foods Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $183.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Hf Foods Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hf Foods Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hf Foods Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hf Foods Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hf Foods Group by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hf Foods Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hf Foods Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hf Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hf Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hf Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.