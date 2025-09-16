Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Aegon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Aegon alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AEG

Aegon Trading Up 1.4%

Aegon Cuts Dividend

Shares of AEG stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Aegon has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1876 per share. This represents a yield of 584.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 102,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 286,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth approximately $883,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Aegon during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Aegon by 16.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 810,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.