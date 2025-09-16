Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.16.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $157.77 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $160.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $2,502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 166,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,812,423.83. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,538,655.04. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,446 shares of company stock valued at $33,055,075 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

