1-800 FLOWERS.COM’s (FLWS) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating restated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18). 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 11.86%.The company had revenue of $336.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 1-800 FLOWERS.COM will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 27,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $138,838.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,507,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,726,796.60. The trade was a 0.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 9,527,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,781 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at $4,425,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth $1,957,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at $744,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

