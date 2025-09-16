Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.38. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $933.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.78 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 5.26%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Max R. Rangel purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $49,245.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,245. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Denise Paulonis purchased 4,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $52,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 366,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,995.10. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock worth $132,125. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,164,000 after purchasing an additional 546,267 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 8,210.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 42,037 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 1,177.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,136,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 1,047,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 359.3% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 961,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 751,943 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

