374Water’s (SCWO) Sell (E+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (e+) rating on shares of 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

374Water Price Performance

NASDAQ SCWO opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. 374Water has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

Get 374Water alerts:

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. 374Water had a negative return on equity of 138.71% and a negative net margin of 1,278.90%.

Insider Transactions at 374Water

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 374Water

In other 374Water news, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 122,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $47,751.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,813,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,967,138.25. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,562 shares of company stock valued at $195,232. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of 374Water by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 736,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 166,080 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 374Water by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 28,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 374Water by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 32,285 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in shares of 374Water by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 401,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 374Water by 376.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 385,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 304,635 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

374Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.