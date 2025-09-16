a.k.a. Brands’ (AKA) Sell (D-) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (d-) rating on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.64. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.12. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $160.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of a.k.a. Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company's stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

