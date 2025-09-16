22nd Century Group’s (XXII) Sell (E) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e) rating on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

22nd Century Group Trading Down 4.4%

XXII stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.81. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $1,086.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($13.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($12.89). The firm had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 80.22% and a negative return on equity of 344.13%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in 22nd Century Group, Inc (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 255.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,536 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 7.47% of 22nd Century Group worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

