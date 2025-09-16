First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FQVLF shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, July 25th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 1.35. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $19.50.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 4.08%. Analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

