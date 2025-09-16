Brokerages Set America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX) Target Price at $18.77

Shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.7667.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMX shares. Citigroup lowered America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on America Movil from $20.40 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded America Movil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

Get America Movil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on America Movil

America Movil Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of AMX opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.85. America Movil has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). America Movil had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 6.11%.The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.77 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that America Movil will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

America Movil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This represents a yield of 300.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This is a positive change from America Movil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. America Movil’s payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America Movil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of America Movil in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in America Movil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after buying an additional 238,895 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in America Movil during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in America Movil during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,045,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 126,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 24,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About America Movil

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.