3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Given Sell (D-) Rating at Weiss Ratings

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reiterated by Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DDD. Wall Street Zen raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $2.35 on Friday. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $615,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,574 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in 3D Systems by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,492,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 944,010 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,436,600 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 15.9% in the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534,521 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 210,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

