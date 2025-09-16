Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Sell (D+)” Rating for Harris & Harris Group (NASDAQ:TURN)

Harris & Harris Group (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating restated by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Harris & Harris Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. Harris & Harris Group has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $5.01.

Institutional Trading of Harris & Harris Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harris & Harris Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harris & Harris Group in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harris & Harris Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Harris & Harris Group by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Harris & Harris Group Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

