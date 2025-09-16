BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILL. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $51.61 on Thursday. BILL has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -322.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. BILL had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $420,734.50. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

