Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Receives GBX 315.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 315.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 390 to GBX 370 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 300 to GBX 280 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 15th.

Hochschild Mining Stock Down 1.2%

About Hochschild Mining

HOC stock opened at GBX 325.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 295.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 275.19. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 166 and a twelve month high of GBX 348.60.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

