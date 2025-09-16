Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KC shares. Zacks Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,076,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 87,440 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 331,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares during the period. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

