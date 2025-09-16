Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KC shares. Zacks Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Kingsoft Cloud
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsoft Cloud
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.